Final list of cuts and initial 53-man roster for Patriots

Sports Final: Steve Burton says not to panic about the New England Patriots

BOSTON -- With the deadline to trim rosters to 53 players hitting on Tuesday, the New England Patriots were busy.

The team placed the following players on injured reserve:

DE Henry Anderson

WR Kristian Wilkerson

Defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale was placed on the suspended list, for his two-game suspension that was issued in June.

The following players were cut:

TE Devin Asiasi

DB Justin Bethel

OL Drew Desjarlais

OL Yasir Durant

OL James Ferentz

OL Arlington Hambright

WR Josh Hammond

RB Kevin Harris

DB Brad Hawkins

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

LB Harvey Langi

LB Cameron McGrone

CB Terrance Mitchell

OL Bill Murray

WR Tre Nixon

DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

DL LaBryan Ray

OL Kody Russey

OL Will Sherman

TE Matt Sokol

RB J.J. Taylor

K Tristan Vizcaino

LB Nate Wieland

TE Jalen Wydermyer

That leaves 53 players on the initial 53-man roster. Some -- like Tyquan Thornton and perhaps Ty Montgomery -- will be placed on IR after making the roster, thus opening a temporary spot for someone else.

The initial 53-man roster is below. An asterisk denotes a rookie, while a double asterisk denotes an undrafted rookie.

WR Nelson Agholor

C David Andrews

P Jake Bailey

DL Christian Barmore

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley

S Joshuah Bledsoe

WR Kendrick Bourne

T Trent Brown

DB Myles Bryant

T Yodny Cajuste

LS Joe Cardona

DT Carl Davis

DB/ST Cody Davis

S Kyle Dugger

K Nick Folk

DT Davon Godchaux

DT Lawrence Guy

RB Damien Harris

TE Hunter Henry

T Justin Herron

OL Chasen Hines*

QB Brian Hoyer

LB Anfernee Jennings

DB Jack Jones*

CB Jonathan Jones

DB Marcus Jones*

QB Mac Jones

LB Matthew Judon

S Devin McCourty

LB Raekwon McMillan

WR Jakobi Meyers

CB Jalen Mills

DL DaMarcus Mitchell**

RB/WR Ty Montgomery

G/T Mike Onwenu

WR DeVante Parker

S Jabrill Peppers

S Adrian Phillips

DT Sam Roberts*

DB Brenden Schooler**

ST Matthew Slater

TE Jonnu Smith

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

G Cole Strange*

RB Pierre Strong Jr.*

LB Jahlani Tavai

WR Tyquan Thornton*

LB Josh Uche

CB Shaun Wade

LB Mack Wilson

DL Deatrich Wise

T Isaiah Wynn

QB Bailey Zappe*