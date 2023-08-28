'Multiple arrests' as Boston Police break up large fights at 2 theaters on $4 movie day

BOSTON - Boston Police were called in to break up large fights outside two movie theaters Sunday during National Cinema Day.

It started late in the afternoon outside the AMC theaters in the South Bay shopping center in Dorchester. Police said there was a "large group" involved in a fight and that officers ended up arresting eight kids - two of them were 12 years old, four were 14 and two were 17.

"Officers observed the large group of juveniles causing disturbances. Multiple Juveniles failed to disperse from the area and became confrontational with officers. As officers attempted to apprehend suspects, they were met with resistance by other juveniles who began to assault officers. Officers requested assistance from multiple Districts and the Massachusetts State Police," police said in a statement Monday.

People heading to the movies said AMC employees were turning customers away from the theater as crowds of teens grew too big for them to handle.

"When we went to the movie theater, AMC, they were guarding the door," said Dorchester resident Brittney, who was hoping to see Barbie. "They said they had shut down everything and that we would get an automatic refund for our tickets."

Sunday was National Cinema Day and many theaters in the country were offering $4 tickets.

Several stores in the plaza closed early because of the chaos. Target stacked shopping carts up behind the glass doors to ensure no one could get in. Dozens of officers could be seen in cell phone video trying to calm the crowds.

"Always craziness, I'm not even surprised this happened," said Dorchester resident Mayan Isabel. She and her family were on a Target run, only to be turned away. "I was trying to get the baby some diapers and Pampers for the night and I can't even go do that right here, so I have to go somewhere else now."

Less than two weeks ago, police arrested three 13-year-olds at the shopping center after they allegedly attacked a person. Another 13-year-old was arrested for allegedly interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest.

The second incident happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday at the AMC Boston Common movie theater. Police told WBZ-TV there was a report of a fight involving "a large group" and that "multiple arrests" were made.

No other information has been released about either incident at this point in the investigations.