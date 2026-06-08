World Cup fans traveling to Boston left scrambling after last-minute ESTA change

Some World Cup fans are ready to head to New England to see their favorite teams play, while some just found out recently that their approval to enter the country changed at the last minute. The problem has been spreading for fans who had their ESTA applications approved even months ago.

"They said look, we will try to escalate it. We will do our best, but we fly out, or we're supposed to fly out at 3 p.m. UK time tomorrow," said Stephen Sloan, a Scotland fan who may be coming to the World Cup alone if his buddy doesn't get his ESTA approved again.

The duo are flying from Glasgow to Boston to see Scotland take on Haiti in Foxboro. Sloan was approved for his ESTA application in January, while his buddy was approved on Tuesday. ESTA is a system that approves travelers to enter the U.S., and it gives a waiver, so passengers don't need a visa.

"I started to hear about the fact that some those ESTA applications had been reversed back to pending, and not authorized," explained Sloan.

When his pal logged in on Saturday, his approval was now pending. They have been calling and asking for their case to be escalated for urgent approval.

"If he is unable to travel, that means I need to travel alone which is a completely different experience, and it would be far too much money to just not go," said Sloan.

He's not alone. Countless fans have taken to social media with similar issues, but some were too nervous to talk with WBZ-TV on camera for fear of it impacting their status.

"A couple of months ago, the Trump administration introduced something called the fast pass, which if you can prove you hold tickets to a game, they will move you to the front of the line to get a visa. But that doesn't necessarily mean that the line is moving," said CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg.

He says visa wait times have been an issue for decades, with some applications taking years, but that doesn't really work when you host the World Cup with thousands of fans trying to enter the country all at once.

"That's why the Trump administration tried to institute this fast pass program, but they did it too little too late," said Greenberg. "They only did it when FIFA told them how many people weren't coming to the games."

WBZ reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for answers but have yet to hear back. Greenberg suggests some issues could arise if a fan was approved with a ticket, only for customs to discover they are from an unauthorized country or have traveled there. Sloan says his buddy has done neither.

"Chances are if it doesn't get resolved by probably about noon UK time tomorrow, then he won't be able to travel," said Sloan.

It will leave him out more than $5,000.