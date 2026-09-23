Commuter ferry service impacted in Boston area ahead of weekend nor'easter

Rough seas and strong winds are already apparent along the Massachusetts coast as a potential early fall nor'easter threatens to worsen conditions and linger through the weekend.

Boaters along the South Shore and in Hingham were working Wednesday to get their boats off their moorings as conditions on the water continued to deteriorate.

"It was very windy, got to take it slow," said Douglas Gay, a boater who was among those taking precautions, deciding to get his boat out of the water before conditions worsened.

"Looks like it's already growing as we speak and it's going to sustain, so I thought it was prudent to get it out," Gay said. "Put it this way, we had another boat that went down [in a storm] so I needed to get this one out."

Wave heights along the Massachusetts coast were already between 4 and 8 feet Wednesday, while winds were gusting between 20 and 40 mph.

The rough conditions were also disrupting ferry service.

The MBTA canceled its Lynn and Quincy ferry service to Boston on Wednesday and planned to monitor other routes, including service from Hingham through the week.

"The MBTA and its ferry services operator have daily discussions with the U.S. Coast Guard and National Weather Service to talk about the forecast and expected conditions. These discussions help inform decisions regarding commuter boat operations," an MBTA spokesperson told WBZ.

"With safety of paramount importance, additional cancellations on both the Lynn and Quincy services are expected this week. Assessing conditions day-to-day, the MBTA may announce impacts on other ferry routes this week."

Farther south, the Steamship Authority canceled some ferry trips to Nantucket on Wednesday and warned travelers that additional cancellations on trips to the islands are likely through the weekend.

"Please continue to monitor the forecast and our website if you are planning to travel with us. We have expanded the waiver of change and cancellation fees for travel. Those fees are now waived for travel scheduled for Thursday through Sunday," the Steamship Authority posted on social media.

Officials along the coast are also urging boaters who still plan to retrieve their boats before the storm to wear life jackets because of the increasingly dangerous conditions on the water.

"Conditions are currently less than favorable and will remain poor until the storm hits due to the persistent NE wind. If something happens in this sea state and you are not wearing your life jacket your chances of survival will be slim. Please do not underestimate the power of the sea and use all precautions and safety," the Ipswich Police Department posted on Facebook.