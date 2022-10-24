Watch CBS News
Ticket prices for Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket ferries are going up

WOODS HOLE - It will soon cost more to take the ferry to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard.

The Steamship Authority recently approved a rate increase, according to The Cape Cod Times.

A one-way ticket from Woods Hole or Hyannis to Martha's Vineyard will cost passengers an extra 50 cents, raising the fare to $10. It'll be an extra $1 to take a ride to Nantucket, bringing the cost to $20.50. 

It will also cost $5 more for a one-way vehicle fare on the ferry during peak season from Monday through Thursday, and $10 more on the weekend. 

The rate hikes are in response to rising fuel and maintenance costs. The new prices will take effect in January.  

