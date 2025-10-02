Police officer taken to hospital after altercation with 2 men outside MGM Music Hall in Fenway

A police officer was taken to the hospital after an altercation with two men outside of MGM Music Hall near Fenway Park in Boston.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on Landsdowne Street.

Police officers, who were being paid to work privately at the music venue, were asked to remove a man from the concert.

According to the Boston Police Department, Edwin Rivera, 30, from Mashpee, allegedly threw a drink and tried to hit an officer while being escorted out. Police say he then grabbed an officer by his coat, tried to pull him onto the sidewalk, and then reached for the officer's gun. Rivera was subdued and arrested shortly after.

Another man, identified as 27-year-old Steven Costa from Hyannis, also got involved in the altercation by trying to hit an officer who fell and yelling at them. Costa allegedly was not listening to verbal commands and warnings, so police subdued him with an electronic stun gun and arrested him.

One police officer was taken to a nearby Boston hospital for injuries received during the altercation. There is no information about the severity of their injuries or their current condition. Neither suspect needed to be hospitalized.

Costa has been charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, intimidation, and interfering with a police officer.

Rivera has been charged with disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, intimidation of a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a police officer, attempt to disarm a police officer, and assault and battery on a police officer.

They will both be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on Friday.

American rapper and singer Kevin Gates was performing at MGM Music Hall at the time, according to his website.