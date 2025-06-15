Fenway concession workers vote to authorize strike over stalled contract negotiations

Workers who staff the concession stands at Boston's Fenway Park and its MGM Music Hall have voted to authorize a strike, but are continuing to work for now.

What the vote means

Local 26 said it has been trying to negotiate a deal with Fenway's food contractor - Aramark - since the first of the year. The union's contract expired on December 31, 2024.

According to the union, 95% of workers voted to authorise a strike during Sunday's vote. However, the workers have not yet walked out. The workers include about 700 cashiers, cooks, beer sellers and souvenir vendors. The vote also applies to workers at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park.

What do workers want?

The union said key issues in the negotiations include wages, technology and scheduling. The workers contend they make less than $20 per hour, which is less than the major league standard.

"We love working at Fenway. My co-workers and regular Red Sox fans are like my second family. But workers are underpaid, and increased automation is taking away jobs and cutting into our earnings," said Natalie Greening, a beer seller who started at Fenway when she was in high school and has worked at the stadium for 20 years.

The union cited Marlins Park in Miami as an example, claiming that workers at the stadium earn $2.73 more per hour while a beer at the Florida ballpark costs $5.65 less than at Fenway.

"Boston is a union town, and it's time to bring all Fenway workers' wages up to standard," said Carlos Aramayo, president of UNITE HERE Local 26, which represents the Fenway workers. "Local 26 hotel workers fought for, and won, $10-an-hour raises last year, and Local 26 university dining workers will be making a minimum of $30 an hour by 2028. There's no reason for Fenway workers to be left behind. They deserve raises and respect!"