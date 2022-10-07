FEMA task force leader details the current conditions in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, FL -- There are some signs of improvement in Fort Myers on Friday as crews continued to work overtime in an effort to turn the lights back on and clear away debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. But there is still a lot of work to do.

"I've got an overturned vehicle right behind me here," said Jay Moltenbry as he gives WBZ-TV a glimpse of the destruction at Fort Myers Beach, one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.

Moltenbry is one leader of the Beverly-Based FEMA task force who is currently on the ground in Florida.

"It's pretty much total devastation down here," he said. "There are very few, if any, tenable structures. There's no running water, there's no electricity."

Moltenbry is leading a task force from New England. The group of 46 people and three dogs deployed from Beverly to Florida last weekend. They've been stationed at Fort Myers Beach conducting targeted searches.

"On our first day, we encountered a gentleman who stayed because his neighbors are elderly and didn't want to leave. We were able to facilitate and get them off the island," he said.

CBS News confirms 127 deaths related to Hurricane Ian. It's now the second-deadliest storm to hit the US this century.

Moltenbry has been part of the task force since 2005 and has responded to about a dozen disasters. He said this is the worst damage he's ever seen.

"It is devastating," he said. "You know the people who are residing here, make their living here are going to be devastated for years, not just days or months."

But his team has also witnessed just how strong Floridians are and how they are coming together to support one another.

"The people of Florida are amazingly resilient the ones that we've run into. I know I could not stay out here, and I'm trained to in these living conditions. Neighbors taking care of neighbors in the harshest conditions."

Moltenbry said residents are very grateful for their help and support. The task force's deployments typically last for two weeks. They're not sure if they will be asked to stay longer.