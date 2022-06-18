Father of 3-year-old Harry Kkonde speaks at son's vigil in Lowell

LOWELL - Hundreds of people gathered in front of Lowell City Hall on Friday for a vigil to grieve the loss of Harry Kkonde, a 3-year-old boy who was found dead in a pond on Wednesday.

"The only way you can survive this kind of grief is to have the weight of it distributed over hundreds of shoulders," Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan told the crowd.

Harry's father Sam thanked the crowd and the first responders who searched for hours to find Harry after he was reported missing Tuesday morning.

"I want to thank the city of Lowell. I want to thank the police," Kkonde said with his wife, Harriet, by his side.

Investigators said Harry was dropped off at a babysitter's home Tuesday morning. A neighbor saw him playing in the yard around 9:15 a.m. About 15 minutes later, the babysitter called 911 to report Harry was missing.

A massive search was launched to find the little boy, and his body was discovered the next day in shallow water in a nearby pond.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

Sam Kkonde says he is still uncertain what happened to his little boy.

"I know, three years of my life, I knew him in and out. When I went to the pond, I went and said a small prayer. I said, God, I leave this to you. But one day, I'll meet him again," Kkonde said.

Kkonde also said his wife Harriet, who is 7 months pregnant, is struggling with Harry's loss and was hospitalized on Friday.

"She fainted. Things don't look good right now," Kkonde said.

The family says they will once again reach out to their Lowell community to help them with Harry's burial cost.