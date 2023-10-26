Fantasy Football Week 8 starts, sits and sleepers

BOSTON -- With one week of action left before the calendar flips to November, CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg is here to provide some advice on who to start, who to sit, and who might be a great sleeper play this week in fantasy football.

Quarterbacks

Start: C.J. Stroud, at Carolina

"There's a lot to like about C.J. Stroud in Week 8 at Carolina. He should be fresh coming off the bye. He might get Nathaniel Dell (concussion) back after he was out in Week 6. And Stroud should be motivated to show the Panthers what they missed by not selecting him at No. 1 overall."

Sit: Russell Wilson, vs. Kansas City

"The last time Wilson faced the Chiefs in Week 6 he looked overwhelmed and scored a season-low 8.9 Fantasy points with 95 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, along with 31 rushing yards."

Sleeper: Derek Carr, at Indianapolis

"Is this the week where Carr gets his first 20-point Fantasy game of the season? ... t could happen this week against the Colts, who Ihave allowed four of seven quarterbacks to score at least two touchdowns, and five opposing quarterbacks have scored at least 18.2 Fantasy points."

Running Backs

Start: Rhamondre Stevenson, at Miami

"Miami has allowed a running back to score a touchdown in three of the past four games, and hopefully Stevenson can find the end zone instead of Ezekiel Elliott. But the main thing I like about Stevenson this week is the Patriots will likely be chasing points, meaning Stevenson should get a healthy amount of receptions."

Sit: Javonte Williams, vs. Kansas City

"I expect him to struggle again in the rematch at home. Williams has yet to score a touchdown this year, and he's still sharing touches with Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine. The Chiefs have only allowed three total touchdowns to running backs this season, and only three running backs have scored more than 9.9 PPR points against Kansas City in seven games."

Sleeper: Jaylen Warren, vs. Jacksonville

"The Jaguars run defense has been solid this season, but they have struggled with pass-catching running backs and lead the NFL with 51 receptions allowed to the position."

Wide Receivers

Start: Garrett Wilson, at New York Giants

"The Giants have struggled to defend No. 1 receivers for most of the season, and Wilson won't be any different."

Sit: Tyler Lockett, vs. Cleveland

"With DK Metcalf (ribs/hip) out in Week 7 against Arizona, Lockett failed to step up as the No. 1 receiver for Geno Smith. Instead, it was Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo leading the way for the Seahawks, and Lockett finished with just four catches for 38 yards on five targets."

Sleeper: Kendrick Bourne, at Miami

or the past two weeks, Bourne has been the best receiver for the Patriots against the Raiders and Bills with at least 16.3 PPR points in each outing, and he has 18 targets for 16 catches, 152 yards and a touchdown over that span.

Tight Ends

Start: Kyle Pitts, at Tennessee

"I expect him to rebound against the Titans. Tennessee just traded standout safety Kevin Byard to Philadelphia, and Pitts was great prior to facing the Buccaneers, who are among the best teams at stopping tight ends."

Sit: Cole Kmet, at Los Angeles Chargers

"Kmet did not benefit from Tyson Bagent starting in place of the injured Justin Fields (thumb) in Week 7 against Las Vegas. In fact, it was awful as Kmet had no targets."

Sleeper: Jonnu Smith, at Tennessee

"Smith gets a chance to face his former team in Week 8 when the Falcons play the Titans, and it's worth using Smith as a low-end starting tight end in all leagues."

