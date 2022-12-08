Fantasy Football starts, sits and sleepers for NFL Week 14

BOSTON -- The fantasy football season rolls along, and here with advice on starts, sits and sleepers is CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg.

Quarterback

Start: Tua Tagovailoa vs. Chargers

"The Chargers have allowed three quarterbacks in a row (Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and Derek Carr) to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and I expect Tagovailoa to bounce back in a big way in this matchup."

Sit: Tom Brady vs. 49ers

"This should be a tough matchup for him at San Francisco, even if it's a homecoming game. ... Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota are the lone quarterbacks with more than 19 Fantasy points against San Francisco, and the 49ers are allowing just 14.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season."

Sleeper: Tyler Huntley vs. Steelers

"Huntley is a wild-card with his rushing ability, which is his best asset as a Fantasy quarterback."

Running Back

START: D'Andre Swift vs. Vikings

D'Andre Swift is Eisenberg's top Start of the week overall.

"Swift should have the chance to finish as a top-10 Fantasy running back in Week 14. Jamaal Williams will likely find the end zone -- he has 14 rushing touchdowns this year -- but Swift has a higher ceiling if his workload from Week 13 carries over to this week."

Sit: Devin Singletary vs. Jets

"Singletary could be on the verge of losing his job to James Cook, who was fantastic in Week 13 at New England with 14 carries for 64 yards, along with six catches for 41 yards on six targets."

Sleeper: Rachaad White vs. 49ers

"The Buccaneers won't run on the 49ers, but White and Fournette should make plays in the passing game."

Tight End

Start: Hunter Henry vs. Cardinals

"The only reason to trust Henry this week is because of the matchup against the Cardinals, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends."

Sit: Dawson Knox vs. Jets

"The Jets and the Bills are the two teams yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown this season, and Knox already struggled against the Jets in Week 9 with three catches for 25 yards on four targets. He's been in a slump also for the past two games."

Sleeper: Jordan Akins vs. Cowboys

"Akins has come on of late with 11 targets in his past two games against Miami and Cleveland, and hopefully he continues to be involved with Davis Mills back under center."

Wide Receiver

Start: Marquise Brown vs. Patriots

"I expect him to perform like a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Patriots, who have allowed a pair of receivers to score in each of the past two games against Minnesota in Week 12 (Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen) and Buffalo in Week 13 (Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis). Look for Hopkins and Brown to follow suit in Week 14."

Sit: Mike Evans vs. 49ers

"It's hard to trust him as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4, and he's been held to under 60 yards receiving in four games in a row. ... This won't be an easy matchup at San Francisco, and the 49ers have allowed just two touchdowns to receivers in their past three games."

Sleeper: Mack Hollins vs. Rams

"This might be Hollins' last chance to be a prominent member of the Raiders passing attack with Darren Waller (hamstring) and Hunter Renfrow (oblique) nearing returns to the field."

Check out the complete list of Eisenberg's starts, sits and sleepers over at CBS Sports.