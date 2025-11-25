Mother, 11-year-old son attacked in Massachusetts mall parking lot

Standing next to his new dog, 11-year-old Isaac Rodriguez recounted the moment he was attacked in the parking lot of the Square One Mall in Saugus.

"It hurts so badly," he said. "After the person punched me this part of my stomach hurts so much. I feel like pain."

Rodriguez was with his younger brother, nephew and mother, Angela, on Monday evening. When the four of them walked out of the mall and to her parked car, Angela said she found two men sitting inside. The duo was allegedly wearing masks and jumped out of the car as the family approached the vehicle.

One suspect armed with knife

Angela said one of the men headed toward Isaac and the other went after her purse. "What made me scared was when I saw the knife," she said. "I was very, very scared. I was thinking he was going to do something. So, I said, 'In Jesus name, stay away from us.'"

Angela was able to push them off. She reported to police the two men laughed as they ran away. Nothing was reported stolen. But Angela said the children were having a rough time processing what happened.

Persons of interest in connection with assault at Square One Mall in Saugus, Massachusetts. Saugus Police Department

The new dog is a step to comfort the boys who she said were worried the two masked men might show up again.

"They need to change," she said of the suspects. "They need to go to church and change. Look for something else in your life. You don't need to steal somebody's things, just go work."

The suspects were described as 18-20-year-old men. Saugus police said several people were in the parking lot at the time of the attack. They hope someone will call with information.