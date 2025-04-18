Watch CBS News
Local News

Nearly 500 nails found pointing up on several roads in Falmouth, Massachusetts

By
Riley Rourke
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Riley Rourke is a digital producer for CBS Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023.
Read Full Bio
Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

Falmouth Police warn drivers after nails found under car tires and in roadways
Falmouth Police warn drivers after nails found under car tires and in roadways 00:23

Nearly 500 nails were found pointing up on several roads in Falmouth, Massachusetts early Friday morning.

In a statement on social media, police said an officer found the first batch of nails on John Parker Road while he was on patrol around 2 a.m.

nail1-copy.jpg
Hundreds of nails were found pointing up on several roads in Falmouth, Mass. on April 18, 2025. Falmouth Police

Officers later found more nails on Clark Street, Old Barnstable Road, and Prince Henry Drive.

"Some nails were positioned under vehicle tires in driveways," police said in their statement, which also included several photos of the nails.

nail2-copy.jpg
Some nails were found placed under car tires in Falmouth, Mass. on April 18, 2025. Falmouth Police

A total of 478 nails were eventually collected with the help of the Department of Public Works. There have not been any reports of damage at this point in the investigation.

Falmouth Police are asking for the public's help in identifying who did this. Anyone with information, video or photos should call them at 774-255-4527.

What to do if you run over a nail?

If you happen to run over a nail, you may be fine to drive with it for the short term, according to Progressive Insurance. They first recommend checking to see the severity of the hole and if any air is leaking out. The nail may cause a flat tire immediately, but if it doesn't, then you may be okay to drive on it for a few miles before replacing it, Progressive says.

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a digital producer for CBS Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.