Video shows school bus with students on board crash into Fall River home

FALL RIVER — An out-of-control school bus with students on board crashed into a home in Fall River Monday morning.

Surveillance video showed the bus heading down Charles Street around 7 a.m. when it veered off the road, hit a utility pole and the front of a house before stopping.

Surveillance video showed the bus hit the home on Charles Street around 7 a.m. Monday. WPRI-TV

Police said there were four students and an adult monitor on the bus with the driver at the time of the crash.

One of the students was taken to Saint Anne's Hospital to be treated for back pain and was released. The other three were checked at the scene and went to school. All four are students at Talbot Middle School, according to the principal.

The bus driver was cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lane violation.

The bus after the crash on Charles Street in Fall River Monday morning. WPRI-TV

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.