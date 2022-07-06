Fall River man Luis Miguel robbed, shot to death while visiting Mexico

FALL RIVER - 21-year-old Luis Miguel of Fall River was visiting Culiacan, Mexico last week when his mother Rosana Gomez said he was assaulted, robbed, and shot to death.

Miguel's neighbors on Dover St. in Fall River told WBZ-TV he was considering getting married while on his trip.

"Luis was one of a kind. He made a lot of friends here," said John Botelho, who coached Luis Miguel during his Little League years. "It's sad because he was such a good kid, always wanted to play baseball, never missed a practice, never missed a game."

Botelho coached Miguel until he was 16. After he aged out, Miguel stuck around the area.

"He was the best kid you could ever meet," said neighbor Denise Pyers. "The best kid in the neighborhood. Always greet you like, 'Hey good morning! Have a good day.' He was the best kid ever."

Friends of Miguel tell WBZ-TV that he complied with the robbers, but they still shot him.

Pyers said Miguel worked at the Amazon Facility and graduated from Durfee High School.

Neighbors say his mother lives in Mexico now. The whole family still doesn't have a lot of answers as to how the events took place.