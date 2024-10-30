Fake Kamala Harris postcard claims migrant family moving into Massachusetts home

SHREWSBURY – A voter in Shrewsbury thought she was getting a postcard from Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. But when she flipped the postcard over, she was shocked to see what appeared to be a notice that a migrant family was moving into her home.

The woman, who spoke to WBZ-TV but does not want to be identified, does not know who sent the fake notice.

Fake Kamala Harris postcard

The mailing came as tensions around the campaign season are proving pervasive for many Americans.

"It's really sad that the country has come to this point where you can't put a lawn sign out and support a candidate without being harassed with something like this," the woman said.

According to the Shrewsbury woman, the postcard arrived in the mail on Monday.

The woman believes she received the mail because she has a lawn sign supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president.

At first glance it looks like a legitimate postcard from the Harris campaign. The message on the back starts by thanking the woman for her support. But then the message changes.

"We will be moving a family of two from the country of Nicaragua into your home on October 30. They will need food, toiletries, and transportation," the mailing reads.

A postcard sent to a Kamala Harris supporter. Courtesy Photo

Election stress

The woman said she was disturbed by the apparently fraudulent mail.

"I go back and forth on what the the objective was with this mailer. I don't know, are they attempting to harass me or are they trying to rage bait?" she said.

According to the woman, other Harris supporters have reported receiving a similar mailer. It is not clear who sent this, but there was no political organization or return address listed.

A recent study by the American Psychological Association found 69% of adults feel a great deal of stress over the election.