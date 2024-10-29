Massachusetts voters excited, anxious about upcoming election

Voters say they're ready for the election to be over

LYNNFIELD - One week before the presidential election, Massachusetts voters said they're feeling excited and anxious - and ready for the 2024 elections to be over.

Voters say election outcome has them worried

After a whirlwind couple of months that included a switch up in the Democratic nominee for president and multiple assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump, Massachusetts voters say they are ready for the election to be over. How voters feel about the potential outcome depends on who you talk to.

WBZ-TV visited a golf course in Lynnfield, where there were supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump and feelings all over the fairway.

"I don't think the Democrats have done a very good job. Matter of fact, I think they stink. I think they've done a horrible job, you know, inflation, the border," said golfer Walter Roback.

Kamala Harris supporter, Mark Mattera, said he is concerned about the election's outcome.

"I'm nervous because I think it's a close race, and to me, it shouldn't be," Mattera.

One constant: Stress

A new poll by the American Psychology Association reveals that 77% of Americans are worried about the future of the United States, and 69% are stressed by the elections.

In Middleton, one of the minority of Massachusetts towns that voted for Trump in 2020, WBZ-TV went inside a hair salon where border security and inflation were a major topic of discussion.

"Yes, I am feeling stressed about the future of our country, and I think things need to change," said Michelle Rozopoulos, the owner of the Lux Studio.

"I feel like we're all struggling financially when it's, like, you're living paycheck to paycheck, and you just see things going up and up and up and you're like, how am I going to get food on the table?" said hairstylist Donnie Mousseau.

In reliably Democratic Cambridge, WBZ-TV found Akujuobi Nwabeke, a disenchanted resident who does not plan to vote.

"If I did have to pick the lesser of two evils based on policies, I would probably go with Trump. If I'm picking the lesser of two evils based on character, I'm going to be going with Kamala Harris," he said.