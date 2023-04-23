Faith Lutheran congregation gathers for Sunday service at Pentecostal Tabernacle in Cambridge 2 weeks after fire

CAMBRIDGE - Broken and grieving the loss of their church, Faith Lutheran parishioners gathered for Sunday service at Pentecostal Tabernacle on Columbia Street in Cambridge.

Their faith is being tested as the FBI search for answers in the fire, which is being investigated as arson and destroyed the place of worship on Easter Sunday two weeks ago.

"Like everyone one else I am grieving the loss of our building and everything that it meant for us," Rev. Robin Lutjohann said. Lutjohann delivered a poignant message on Sunday. He did not ignore the tragedy but addressed it head-on to a hurting congregation, reminding them to rely on their faith and love for one another. "The gospel which is the good news of Jesus Christ, and that gives us faith, that gives us hope, that gives us joy, that gives us courage and that's what we need right now," he said.

The church on Broadway has been a cornerstone of the community for more than 125 years. After the fire, the steeple was removed because of structural concerns. Now questions are circulating and many are wondering who could do this. "People want answers because answers can be comforting. But in this case, we don't have any actual information to go on and so it's all speculation," Lutjohann said. He also said the outpouring of love from the faith community and neighbors has been overwhelming which is helping them get through this difficult time.

"It's so overwhelming that there have definitely been times where it's been hard for me to be sad because people have been so amazing," Lutjohann said. Now a place that once offered healing, hope, and comfort to strangers and neighbors could use a little of love and care back to them. "Faith in the Bible means trust. So this is teaching us how to trust God in a new way," he smiled.