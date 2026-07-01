Boston extreme heat has people looking for ways to keep cool

As extreme heat hits Boston, residents are finding ways to stay cool, from splashing in Frog Pond to stocking up on water at Fenway Park, while city officials and utility crews urge people to take precautions.

On Wednesday, the city of Boston officially welcomed families to the reopening of the Frog Pond Spray Pool on Boston Common, which turned out to be a busy spot for families beating the heat.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu encouraged residents to look out for one another as high temperatures are expected to continue through at least Friday. The city has opened two dozen splash pads and eight cooling shelters across the city.

"We're heading into intense heat from today through Friday at least, so please, please check on your neighbors," Wu said during the official opening of the spray pool. "I'm so excited to have this incredible space, historic space, and the oldest park in America heading into July 4."

With temperatures in the 90's, fans cool off under the stands of Fenway Park prior to a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 1, 2026, in Boston. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

"The heat's rough"

Wu and other city officials are also reminding people to stay cool and hydrated throughout the heat wave.

The hot weather didn't keep baseball fans away from a 1:35 p.m. first pitch at Fenway Park. Many came prepared with fans, cooling towels and plenty of water as temperatures climbed.

Vendors said bottled water was their top-selling item of the day.

"The heat's rough, man, especially for that guy on the grill. It's really hard on him, but we got nice cold water here ... want to dunk your head in there?" vendor Dave Vieira said.

Fans said staying hydrated was their top priority.

"Plenty of liquids, you gotta have the liquids," Red Sox fan Chuck Gebauer said before joking about the cooling towel around his neck. "You know what this is for don't you? It's for crying. No, I dip this in the cool water and put it all over. It's like taking a shower."

Utility concerns during extreme heat

As many residents head indoors to escape the heat, utility crews are preparing for increased electricity demand as air conditioners run throughout the region.

At Eversource's Dorchester dispatch center, crews are monitoring power usage around the clock to help keep the electrical grid operating reliably.

"As the temperature goes up, customers tend to put on more air conditioning. We can see the load gradually tick up," said Doug Foley, Eversource's President of Massachusetts Electric Operations.

Foley says the dispatch center continuously measures electrical demand and balances it with available supply.

"They're measuring the current load and balancing the supply in the region with what the actual demand is from our customers," Foley said. "The best scenario is we keep the lights on and we meet our customers' needs."

"My recommendation [for customers] is turn up your AC to where you're comfortable. Use the product as you need to use it, but if it doesn't have to be as cool, you'll certainly help us out," Foley added.

With the hot stretch just beginning, officials continue to emphasize one message for anyone spending time indoors or outside. Stay hydrated and seek medical attention at any sign of potential heat stroke.