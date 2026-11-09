Eversource rolls out smart meters to give customers control over power usage

Eversource is continuing its expansion of smart meter technology across Massachusetts designed to give customers more control over their power usage.

The company said the upgrades were almost entirely completed across western Massachusetts over the summer. On Monday, crews were in Cambridge updating Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui's home meter.

Doug Griffith, the supervisor for Eversource's new deployment of the meters, said the installation will give customers real time access to their own energy usage.

"It reads every fifteen minutes versus once a month," Griffith told WBZ-TV.

That increase in data is what Siddiqui said will help with energy tracking so her city's residents can make some changes with their own energy usage.

"Affordability is a huge concern. We hear about it often, high bills. This is one way you're saying to the customer 'well, you can see what your energy use is going towards, and have more control,'" Siddiqui said.

Griffith said the new meters, along with alerts for high energy usage and the data tracking app will give customers a better look at when their usage spikes.

"It can certainly impact a customer's bill if they pay attention to the kilowatt usage and the times they're using certain appliances, and if they have appliances that are draining power," Griffith said.

Eversource installed smart meters at the home of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui on Monday, Nov. 9. CBS Boston

With a new meter now installed outside her home, the Siddiqui is looking forward to any financial relief.

"I am curious about how when these get rolled out, what we'll see. I do think if there's any relief they can provide long term because of having these smart meters, that will make a huge difference to people's lives," she said.

Many residents are currently navigating the burden of energy bills, and some are skeptical about the smart meters. Some of the concerns Massachusetts residents have raised online include lack of personal privacy and the costs associated with opting out of the smart meters.

Deneen Scully is a resident who decided to rely partially on solar power.

"It's not like you have a lot of choices. Obviously we went solar because smart decision, good thing to do, but less dealing with them is better," said Deneen Scully, a Cambridge resident who relies partially on solar power.

Others are just hoping something will be done to bring costs down.

"I don't know if it's the energy companies that I'm not sure I trust, or if it's the government and the laws that they make that makes companies less competitive, and therefore not able to provide the best deals for customers," said resident Prem Kumar.