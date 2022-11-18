Eversource rate hike could raise electric bills in Eastern Mass. by nearly $47 a month

How you may be able to avoid rising electric rates

How you may be able to avoid rising electric rates

How you may be able to avoid rising electric rates

BOSTON - Eversource is proposing a rate hike that could send electric bills in Massachusetts soaring once again.

The company said rates that would be in effect for the first six months of 2023 would increase the average customer's monthly bill by 23% - or about $46.66 a month in Eastern Massachusetts.

In Western Massachusetts, bills would rise on average by $39.09 per month.

"While adjustments to other components of the bill are also expected to take effect January 1, 2023, those changes are not yet final and rising supply costs will be the primary factor impacting customers' total monthly bills," Eversource said Friday.

The increase affects customers getting Eversource's Basic Service Rate - not those who get their electricity from a community aggregation program or a competitive supplier.

Higher winter rates for both Eversource and National Grid customers just went into effect at the start of November.

Eversource says rates are rising to record levels "due to increased global demand for and the high cost of natural gas, world events, extreme weather, and other issues.

The company is holding a webinar on December 16 at noon to help those who are having trouble paying their energy bills.

Anyone who needs help in Massachusetts is encouraged to sign up for a home energy assistance program. It is a free resource to help eligible households pay a portion of their winter heating bills.

Both homeowners and renters are eligible. The program is based in part on household income, which cannot exceed 60% of the estimated state median income.

Click here for more information on the program.