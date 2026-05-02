Firefighters, police rescue 2 brothers and dog from frigid river in Essex after boat begins to sink

Firefighters and police sprang into action to rescue two brothers and a dog from the frigid Essex River after their boat began to sink Friday night.

The 30-foot sailboat called Jenny Lee had run aground in the river just after 8 p.m., forcing the passengers to call for help using an emergency beacon. The boat then began to take on water, according to Essex Police.

First responders, including the Coast Guard, launched a rescue boat and a drone. They located the sailboat near the mouth of the river by Coffins Beach, "listing heavily to one side."

They found the two brothers, ages 28 and 30, wading through the "frigid, chest-deep water" along with a small dog floating in a plastic container.

The dog was safely rescued alongside the two men. Essex Police

The men were taken to shore on the rescue boat, but one was unable to walk. He was carried around "250 yards" through sand dunes on Deputy Harbormaster and Essex Police Officer Joseph Fedullo's shoulders until they reached Penny Lane in Gloucester.

"Tonight's rescue underscores the importance of proper training and effective communication for maritime hazards in communities like ours," Essex Police Chief Thomas Shamshak said.

Both men were taken to nearby hospitals for hypothermia and remain stable, according to police. Their identities have not been released. The dog was also determined to be OK.

Shamshak praised the responding departments from Gloucester, Essex, and other communities.

"This was a tremendous example of teamwork," he said in a statement.

Essex, Massachusetts is around 40 miles from Boston.