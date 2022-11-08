Watch CBS News
Eric Hosmer opts in to final three years of contract with Red Sox

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON  -- While it was pretty obvious that Xander Bogaerts would opt out of the final years of his contract with the Red Sox, it was also pretty obvious that that Eric Hosmer would opt in to the final years of his contract with the Red Sox. The first baseman did just that on Tuesday.

Hosmer has opted into the final three years and $39 million of his contract, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Boston, however, will only be on the hook for the league minimum over the next three years, with the Padres still paying the bulk of Hosmer's salary.

Boston acquired Hosmer and a pair of minor leaguers at the trade deadline last season, sending pitching prospect Jay Groome to San Diego. The Padres agreed to pay Hosmer's salary down to the league minimum.

Hosmer does have a full no-trade clause as part of his contract, the end of an eight-year, $144 million deal he signed with the Padres in 2018. He hasn't exactly lived up to his $18 million annual salary since signing on the dotted line, slashing just .265/.325/.411 while averaging only 14 homers per season in his five seasons with the Padres.

But Hosmer is still a serviceable bat and a solid first baseman in the field, and will give Boston a cost-effective veteran behind Triston Casas at first base.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 11:03 AM

