Red Sox reportedly sign Enrique Hernandez to one-year, $10 million extension

BOSTON -- Enrique Hernandez will not be hitting free agency this winter. The Red Sox have reportedly signed their center fielder to a one-year, $10 million contract extension.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to report the new deal late Monday night. The Red Sox have yet to confirm the signing.

Hernandez had a career year for Boston in 2021, hitting 20 homers and a career-best 35 doubles out of the leadoff spot. He also played some excellent defense in center field in his first season at the position.

He was even better during Boston's postseason run, slashing .408/.423/.837 with five homers, four doubles, nine RBIs and nine runs scored over 11 games. Hernandez hit .450 in the ALDS against the Rays, and then had three homers and a .385 batting average in the ALCS against the Astros.

Hernandez missed over two months this season with a hip flexor injury and is hitting just .219 with 19 doubles, six homers, and 37 RBIs in 68 games. This was the final year of the two-year, $14 million contract he signed with the Red Sox prior to the 2021 season.

Signing Hernandez now takes one would-be free agent off Chaim Bloom's to-do list, which will likely include shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who can opt out of his contract after the World Series. Pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Michael Wacha, and DH J.D. Martinez are also set to hit free agency this upcoming offseason.