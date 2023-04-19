Red Sox call up infielder Enmanuel Valdez from Triple-A

BOSTON -- Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke highly of infielder Enmanuel Valdez throughout the spring. He'll now get to see what the 24-year-old prospect can bring to the big leagues.

The Red Sox promoted Valdez from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday after placing fellow infielder Yu Chang on the paternity list. Boston acquired Valdez along with outfield prospect Wilyer Abreu ahead of the 2022 trade deadline from the Houston Astros for catcher Christian Vazquez.

Fittingly, Vazquez is at Fenway Park as his new team, the Minnesota Twins, are in the middle of a three-game set with the Red Sox.

Valdez, who is Boston's No. 15 ranked prospect, slashed .237/.309/.422 with seven homers and 30 RBI in 44 games for Worcester last season. He's hit just .179 with three doubles and a home run over 11 games for the WooSox so far this season. He's played all 11 of his games at second base for Worcester.

The Dominican Republic native does have some pop in his bat, after hitting at least 25 homers in both 2021 and 2022 while in the minors. And he'll bring a lot of versatility to Boston, after appearing at every defensive position other than center field and pitcher at the minor league level.

In 12 games this season, Chang has hit .077 for Boston while making six starts at shortstop and two at second base.