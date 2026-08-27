English High School in Jamaica Plain still under construction as classes begin for 2nd straight year

Neighbors in Jamaica Plain say construction at English High School has taken far too long. Scaffolding, boarded up windows, and cranes lining the streets surrounding the school have been an eyesore for over a year.

"I've seen all this drilling and stuff, but I'm not quite sure what they're fixing," Sam Molina of Jamaica Plain said.

In September 2025, WBZ-TV covered the story while windows at the school remained under construction while students returned to school. Boston Public Schools said at the time that phase one of the project was nearly complete and that boards would be removed from the window soon.

"I think if I was a student, it would be a little disruptive for me," Molina said.

For advocates and educators, it is part of a much larger problem.

"The windows at English High School are just a highly visible example of a much larger facilities problem at our schools. Many of our schools are pre-World War II or even pre-World War I," said Erik Berg with the Boston Teachers Union.

Berg said he hopes to see more resources put into public schools across Boston.

"The City of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts do need to invest more in school facilities, particularly in Boston where our buildings are aging and crumbling and are not providing students with the facilities that they need," Berg said.

In a statement, the Boston Public Facilities Department said, "Temporary window coverings have been installed due to unforeseen delivery delays. Remaining work will take place after school hours with final completion projected for later this fall."

The Boston Teachers Union added that they are grateful for these renovation projects and the fact that continued construction is happening after school hours.