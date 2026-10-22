Encore Boston Harbor casino strike having "substantial" impact on Massachusetts revenue, commissioner says

Massachusetts gambling regulators are hoping the ongoing Encore Boston Harbor strike will end soon after tax revenue from the casino dropped off significantly last month.

About 1,350 Encore employees - including housekeepers, bartenders, slot attendants, servers and cashiers - have been on strike since Sept. 4, fighting for better pay and benefits. Encore reported this week that gaming revenue for September was $46.1 million, down over 22% from the year before.

The state collected just over $11.5 million from the Everett resort and casino in taxes this September, compared to $14.8 million in September 2025.

"The September 2026 revenue was the lowest remitted to the Commonwealth from Encore Boston Harbor in over five and a half years; that's since we were in the height of the pandemic," Massachusetts Gaming Commission chair Jordan Maynard said at a meeting Thursday. "I hope that we can resolve this soon."

Commissioner Paul Brodeur said the revenue impact has been "substantial." He added that even a small drop-off in tax revenue can have a big impact.

"A dip of a quarter million dollars into the commonwealth's revenue is a couple of teachers, it is a relevant benefit around MassHealth," he said. "It's always important to keep in mind that these revenue impacts really are human impacts."

Teamsters Local 25 President Tom Mari said the declining revenue numbers "are a reminder that a profitable casino doesn't run on its own."

"These workers are fighting for what they deserve - a fair contract that reflects the value they bring to Encore," Mari said in a statement. "The message to Encore's management is loud and clear: you cannot expect to be one of the region's few five star resorts without treating the workers who make it possible with the respect they deserve."

Encore says it put a "significant economic proposal" on the table and has been waiting for weeks for the union to resume negotiations.

"September's results demonstrate why a sustainable agreement matters - not only for our employees and the thousands of jobs Encore supports, but for Massachusetts," the casino said in a statement. "When Encore's revenue declines, so does the tax revenue it generates for the Commonwealth."