Emotional video of Worcester boy getting his first pair of glasses goes viral

WORCESTER -- A visit to an eyeglasses store in Worcester changed the life of a young boy. Thanks to a new pair of glasses, a Worcester toddler is finally able to see clearly, a now-viral TikTok shows.

Samantha Ryan posted a video of her two-year-old son Hunter putting on glasses for the first time. "Seeing the world clear for the first time in 2 1/2 years brought tears to everyone including our little boy," she wrote along with the video.

Little Hunter looked emotional as he got a good look at his parents.