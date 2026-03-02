Cher's son arrested again, found smoking cigarette in New Hampshire home after alleged break-in

Elijah Blue Allman, the son of pop icon Cher, was arrested Sunday in New Hampshire after police say he was found smoking a cigarette on the couch after breaking into a home. It was the second time Allman was arrested in the state in three days.

Allman was first arrested on Friday after allegedly causing a disturbance at St. Paul's School, a boarding school in Concord, New Hampshire.

Police in Windham, about 35 miles south of Concord, said that on Sunday they received a 911 call from a woman who said someone had broken into her home and she was hiding in a closet.

A Windham officer found fresh footprints in the snow leading to the back door. Police said the door had been shattered and broken glass was spread on the ground and inside the house.

When he walked into the house, the officer said he found Allman "seated on the living room couch smoking a cigarette."

Elijah Blue Allman after his second arrest in three days. Windham New Hampshire Police Department

Allman was handcuffed without incident, claiming he had permission from the homeowner to break the door and come inside. Police spoke to the 911 caller and her husband, with both saying they had not given Allman permission to enter their home.

The woman said nothing appeared to be missing. She said a pack of cigarettes and a lighter on the coffee table did not belong to her. A detective noticed a fresh cigarette burn on the area rug in the living room.

Police arrested Allman and charged him with burglary, two counts of criminal mischief, and breach of bail. Following his earlier arrest in Concord, Allman had been released on personal recognizance.

Located in southern New Hampshire not far from the Massachusetts border, Windham is about 35 miles north of Boston.