Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman charged after disturbance at New Hampshire private school

Police say Cher's son was arrested on Friday after he allegedly caused disturbance at a New Hampshire private high school, where he has no association.

Elijah Allman, 49, was charged with four misdemeanors: two counts of simple assault, criminal trespass and criminal threatening. Allman, whose father was the late Gregg Allman, was also charged with a violation of disorderly conduct, which is illegal in the state but not considered a crime.

At about 7 p.m. that day, Concord police responded to reports that Allman was disturbing people in the dining hall of St. Paul's School. After charging Allman, police said he was released on bail as his case works through the court system.

Attorney information for Allman was not available in court records.

A representative for Cher was not immediately available. St. Paul's School declined to comment.

The police department did not release a booking photo following Allman's arrest.

An investigation is ongoing.

St. Paul's School is described as one of the country's only fully residential boarding schools. That means ever teacher and student lives on campus. The school is located on 2,000 acres that includes 25 miles of wooded trails and several ponds.

The private school was founded in 1856. There are a total of 538 students and 112 teachers that live on campus, coming from 37 states and 30 countries.

Located just over an hour north of Boston, Massachusetts, in Merrimack County, Concord is the capital city of New Hampshire.