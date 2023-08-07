Electric car 'spontaneously' bursts into flames in Wareham driveway

I-Team: How concerned should you be about your electric vehicle catching fire?

WAREHAM – Firefighters needed 11,000 gallons of water to put out an electric car fire after they said it "spontaneously" burst into flames in a Wareham driveway.

It happened Saturday around 4 a.m. in Great Hill Estates.

After the flames were initially knocked down, the fire flared back up about 30 minutes later.

On Saturday, August 5th, at about 4:15 A.M., Wareham Fire responded to the report of a vehicle fire next to a home in ... Posted by Wareham Fire Department on Sunday, August 6, 2023

In total, firefighters spent three hours putting out the flames.

According to the Wareham Fire Department, the car had already been charged so it appears the fire "started spontaneously."

No one was hurt.

"If this vehicle had been parked in a garage the results could have been disastrous. Additionally, electric vehicle fires are difficult to fight and present unique challenges," incident commander chief John Kelley said.