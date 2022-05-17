Watch CBS News
Local News

Edwin Fantauzzi identified as suspect in reported Downtown Boston rape

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Edwin Fantauzzi, a 33-year-old Lawrence man, has been identified as a suspect in a reported Downtown Boston rape over the weekend.

The incident was reported on Harrison Ave. around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

edwin-fantauzzi-image-credit-boston-police.jpg
Edwin Fantauzzi. Boston Police

Warrants have been issued for Fantauzzi's arrest on charges of rape, assault with intent to rape, and assault and battery.

Boston Police are asking for the public's help locating Fantauzzi.

Anyone with any information should call detectives at 617-343-4400.

The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal, and medical advocacy services to sexual assault survivors. They can be reached at 1-800-841-8371.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBSBoston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on May 17, 2022 / 2:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.