Edwin Fantauzzi identified as suspect in reported Downtown Boston rape

BOSTON – Edwin Fantauzzi, a 33-year-old Lawrence man, has been identified as a suspect in a reported Downtown Boston rape over the weekend.

The incident was reported on Harrison Ave. around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Edwin Fantauzzi. Boston Police

Warrants have been issued for Fantauzzi's arrest on charges of rape, assault with intent to rape, and assault and battery.

Boston Police are asking for the public's help locating Fantauzzi.

Anyone with any information should call detectives at 617-343-4400.

The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal, and medical advocacy services to sexual assault survivors. They can be reached at 1-800-841-8371.