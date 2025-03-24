Teen introduces program to Cambridge that helps the planet with plant-based meals

A teen is introducing an initiative in Cambridge, Massachusetts that she hopes can help the planet with a simple change that starts with people's diets.

Seventeen-year-old Ruti Pfeffer is leading the "Eat for Impact" program this month, hoping to better the environment with planet-conscious meals.

"For me, the thing that started it was, I care about how the animals are treated in our food systems, but for some people that's really about the environment," said Pfeffer.

Adding plant-based menu items

The junior at Meridian Academy worked with city leaders and restaurants to include more plant-based menu options for the month of March with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"I think it's super important because of how much plant-based eating can reduce our emissions," she explained.

Eat for Impact Cambridge is one of five initiatives happening around the world this month. Others are taking place in New Jersey, Nigeria, France, and the Netherlands.

City leaders were happy to get on board with the program and support the teen.

"Including more fresh, local produce and plant-based foods in meals helps reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, and Type II diabetes. We are looking forward to the partnerships between 'Eat for Impact' and restaurants here in the city," the manager of the public health nutrition services at the Cambridge Public Department Bridget DeVeau, said in a statement.

Base Crave is one of the restaurants adding new climate-friendly meals this month.

"Since she called, we are now offering basil tofu and eggplant basil paneer," said restaurant owner, Bhola Pandey.

Pandey told WBZ-TV that the cafe already has an extensive vegetarian menu, but the program is a good reminder that what we eat and how food is sourced and prepared has a larger impact.

"This is the only planet we have," added Pandey. "Food is basically all medicine. What you eat makes you."

Daily choices to better your health

Both Base Crave and Pfeffer hope their efforts will inspire diners to make small daily choices to better their health and the health of the planet.

"Hopefully, these restaurants will keep the wonderful dishes they've created because truly they look so amazing," said Pfeffer.

Base Crave says they plan on keeping their newly designed dishes on the menu permanently.

"Let's encourage people to eat more vegetables," concluded Pandey.

The "Eat for Impact" program in Cambridge was made possible with the help of the non-profit Planted Society. At the end of the month, a climate report on the program's impact will be published to highlight the restaurant's greenhouse gas savings. According to Planted Society, past initiatives have reached an average of 600,000 individuals, sparking conversations and driving awareness.

Participating restaurants and menu items

Althea

Country Fried Enoki Mushrooms - Basil-preserved lemon puree, urfa pepper

Harissa Rubbed Cauliflower - Smokey cashew romesco, lemon chive vinaigrette, garlic chips

Base Crave

Plantain Basil Curry

Shiitake mushroom Chili

Le Macaron

Elderberry Raspberry Tart - The tart shell is crisp and golden, providing a sturdy yet tender foundation for the rich filling. The filling is a luxurious blend of elderberry and raspberry, creating a symphony of sweet and slightly tart flavors. The elderberries bring a deep, rich flavor, while the raspberries add a bright, fresh note. The combination results in a beautifully balanced tart that is both indulgent and refreshing.

Lemon Ginger Tart - The base of this tart is a multigrain crust that cradles a creamy, tangy lemon custard. The custard is infused with a hint of ginger, providing a subtle spicy kick that complements the zesty lemon flavor. Each bite is a balance of sweet and tart, with the ginger adding an unexpected warmth.