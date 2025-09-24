Watch CBS News
Person stabbed near East Boston High School, police say

By
Samantha Chaney
Samantha Chaney
Samantha Chaney joined WBZ-TV in September 2024 as a multi-skilled journalist and reporter.
A person was stabbed Wednesday afternoon near East Boston High School and police are now investigating.

Police said they were called to a home on Falcon Street after receiving reports someone was stabbed. For hours, police had the street and a few surrounding ones blocked off with caution tape as they worked to figure out what happened.

The victim's identity hasn't been released and their condition is unknown.

"I'm just shocked just to hear all the ambulances and the police cars and if you've noticed, I'm shaking," said a woman who lives on the street. "There is a trail of blood starting from the high school, coming all the way down to Falcon Street, going all the way up to Falcon Street."

Police have not said if anyone was arrested.

No other information was immediately available.

