Police officers in Duxbury, Massachusetts, rushed into action and pulled a woman from her sinking car with moments to spare after it became submerged in frigid water late Monday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Powder Point Bridge. The woman's car was sinking in about eight feet of water around 800 feet from shore. It is not clear how she ended up in the water.

Friend Weiler, deputy chief for Duxbury Police Department, said Ofc. Jack Broderick, Ofc. Emma Sheehan, Sgt. Kathleen McIlroy and Det. Jonathan Mann were responsible for saving the driver's life.

"Make no mistake, they saved a life last night. Because of their quick, decisive actions, this could be a very different conversation right now. It would have changed from a rescue to a recovery," Weiler said. "We are extremely proud of the work these officers do day in and day out. But last night they went above and beyond the call of duty."

The car had been driven into the bay side of the water near the bridge and became submerged. The woman called 911.

Broderick was first on scene, with Mann arriving around the same time.

"I could see the vehicle out in the water, headlights completely submerged and just a few inches of the roof sticking above the water line," Broderick said. "I believe there were only a couple inches of air left at the roof of the vehicle by the time I got there. It was pretty close."

After reaching the car and climbing onto the hood, Broderick took out a knife and cut a hole into the cloth lining of the convertible's roof. That allowed the officers to pull the driver out.

Sheehan and McIlroy arrived a short time later and swam out toward the car. McIlroy brought a life jacket that Sheehan brought to the woman.

"We could see the headlights under the water and we could see just about maybe six inches of the vehicle sticking out. I could also hear the woman screaming from inside the vehicle," Sheehan said, noting the officers are trained for similar situations because they work in a coastal community. "We're trained for situations like this and I'm just glad we acted on instinct and knew what we had to do when we got there. It is very scary, but I felt prepared."

The woman was brought to the hospital for treatment. Three officers were also hospitalized as a precaution. All four have been released.

"A few minutes later, and I don't think we would have had the outcome that we had," McIlroy said. "I think we were very, very lucky that they were able to respond in such a quick manner and they knew exactly what to do when they got to that scene. I firmly believe they saved her life with their quick action."

Police are still investigating what caused the woman to drive into the water.