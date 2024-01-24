Duxbury vigil to remember Clancy children, 1 year after tragedy

DUXBURY – A vigil is being held Wednesday in Duxbury to mark one year since the deaths of three young children who were allegedly killed by their mother.

Investigators say that the night of January 24, 2023, Lindsay Clancy strangled her three children, 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 8-month-old Callan, and 3-year-old Dawson inside the family's home.

A memorial prayer service will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside Holy Family church on Tremont Street in Duxbury.

"We unite in prayer for their parents, grandparents, and grieving family members, seeking solace and support for both first responders and community members impacted by this tragic loss," vigil organizers posted. "Your presence and heartfelt prayers on the first anniversary of their passing will bring comfort to the Clancy family and our extraordinary first responders. Let's stand united in acknowledging and addressing the profound impact of this loss on Duxbury and beyond. All are welcome to join in spreading love and support during this challenging time."

Five-year-old Cora Clancy (left), 8-month-old Callan (center) and 3-year-old Dawson. Patti Anne Photography

Prosecutors said Lindsay Clancy sent her husband on errands, having researched how long he would be gone. When the children's father arrived home, he discovered the gruesome scene.

The 33-year-old Duxbury mother then tried to take her own life, which left her paralyzed from the waist down.

Lindsay Clancy is charged with three counts of murder and strangulation. She is currently being held without bail and has been receiving psychiatric and medical care at Tewksbury Hospital since the incident.

Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team that Lindsay Clancy may have been suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time.

Click here for a list of mental health resources, including suicide prevention hotlines. A new maternal health hotline has also been established for mothers or pregnant people who are struggling with their mental health. Anyone in need of assistance can call 1-833-9-HELP4MOMS or 1-833-943-5746. You can call or text to receive support from trained counselors.