Watch CBS News
Local News

Lindsay Clancy indicted by grand jury on charges that she murdered her 3 children in Duxbury home

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BROCKTON - A Duxbury mother has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that she murdered her three young children earlier this year.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, has been charged with three counts each of murder and strangulation. 

Prosecutors said Clancy killed her 5 year-old daughter, Cora, and 3-year-old son, Dawson back on January 24. Both children were found dead in their home on Summer Street. Her 8-month-old son, Callan, died at Boston Children's Hospital a few days later. Prosecutors said all three children had been strangled.

Lindsay Clancy
Lindsay Clancy. Facebook

After allegedly killing her children, prosecutors said Clancy tried to take her own life by jumping out the window. She survived but was left paralyzed from the waist down. She's currently being held without bail and being treated at a medical facility.

Sources told the I-Team that Clancy may have been suffering from postpartum psychosis. She was on leave from her job as a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Clancy will be arraigned on the charges at a later date.

Click here for a list of mental health resources, including suicide prevention hotlines. A new maternal health hotline has also been established for mothers or pregnant people who are struggling with their mental health. Anyone in need of assistance can call 1-833-9-HELP4MOMS or 1-833-943-5746. You can call or text to receive support from trained counselors.   

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 3:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.