Dudley library could close, town funding question to go to voters

DUDLEY - The public library in Dudley could be weeks away from closing and the question of what gets funded in the town will now go to voters.

In June, the Dudley-Charlton Reginal School Committee asked for $867,000 from a budget that was already approved in May. That number has since been reassessed to more $901,000.

Due to the shortfall, town officials have proposed slashing the funding for many departments, including the library. Dudley will now hold a special election in August where voters will be asked to decide which departments can be funded and by how much.

The library said it'll close after July 22 because it won't have the staff to stay open - staff were laid off effective July 25.