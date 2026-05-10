Duckling Day celebrates moms and beloved children's book: "One of Boston's best traditions"

Thousands of families went to the Public Garden in Boston Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day and the beloved children's book "Make Way for Ducklings."

"It's one of Boston's best traditions," city councilor Sharon Durkan said of Duckling Day. "It's all about celebrating moms."

The annual event featured family-focused activities before a parade marched from the Common to the Public Garden, ending at the iconic duckling statues inspired by the book by Robert McCloskey.

"We all know and love that book. I think you see that every time you walk through the Public Garden, how many people are gathered around the ducklings statues," said Liza Meyer, President of Friends of the Public Garden.

Copies of the book Make Way for Ducklings by Robert McCloskey in Boston on May 10, 2026. CBS Boston

The celebration paid tribute to the quintessential Boston story that has become a staple for generations of families visiting the city. The parade began with children dressed as police officers leading a row of ducklings through the Common.

For some local mothers, Duckling Day has become a yearly tradition.

The Duckling Day celebration in Boston's Public Garden on May 10, 2026. CBS Boston

"I stumbled across the event about four years ago when my daughter was two," said Jennifer Long. "I invited another single mommy friend of mine. Just something special to do together and it's just become our annual tradition and our group is getting bigger every year. Just single mommies supporting each other at Duckling Day."

"And the kids love dressing up and coming," Long added.

Organizers said the event not only celebrates the famous book, but also Boston's parks and the memories families create there together.

"I think it's fun to have such a classic book based here in Boston," said Meyer. "And it's grounded in the parks, so to come here and start to build a family's own memories in the parks, we hope that those traditions carry on."