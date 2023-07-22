Driver wanted for intentionally running over goose on Charles River Road in Watertown
WATERTOWN - Animal control officers in Watertown are looking for a driver who intentionally ran over a goose earlier this week.
It happened Wednesday on Charles River Road. Police said traffic was stopped to allow a flock of geese to cross the street but the driver drove into the bike lane and hit a goose on purpose before driving off.
Police are now looking for the car and anyone who may have surveillance video of the incident is asked to call police.
