Driver wanted for intentionally running over goose on Charles River Road in Watertown

WATERTOWN - Animal control officers in Watertown are looking for a driver who intentionally ran over a goose earlier this week.

It happened Wednesday on Charles River Road. Police said traffic was stopped to allow a flock of geese to cross the street but the driver drove into the bike lane and hit a goose on purpose before driving off.

Police are now looking for the car and anyone who may have surveillance video of the incident is asked to call police.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 3:06 PM

