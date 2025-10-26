Drake Maye hears MVP chants, passes Tom Brady in Patriots record books

Move over, Tom Brady. Drake Maye is taking over New England.

The quarterback was serenaded with MVP chants from Patriots fans as he helped lead the team to a 32-13 rout of the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. While he has a long way to go to match Brady's success in New England, Maye has already passed the GOAT in the Patriots record book.

Maye threw for 286 yards, three touchdowns, and had a passer rating of 135.8 on Sunday. It was the fifth time this season he's had at least 200 passing yards, a 135+ passer rating, and at least two touchdown passes in a game.

Having five such games this season has the Patriots at 6-2 on the year, and saw Maye overtake Brady in the New England record book on Sunday. Brady had four such games during his incredible MVP season in 2007.

Maye has set New England's franchise record just eight weeks into the 2025 season. He's now tied for the second-most such games in a single season in NFL history.

.@Patriots QB @DrakeMaye2 now has the most games with 200+ passing yards, a 135+ passer rating and 2+ passing touchdowns in a single season in team history with five, passing @TomBrady (2007).



He is now tied for the second-most in a single season in @NFL history.#NEPats pic.twitter.com/Ndcy1bSli7 — Patriots Communications (@PatriotsComms) October 26, 2025

If passing Brady in the New England record book wasn't enough, Maye also became just the fifth player in NFL history to rack up 200+ passing yards and a 100+ passer rating in seven consecutive games. The 2007 version of Brady is also in the group, along with Aaron Rodgers (2020, 2011), Patrick Mahomes (2018), and Peyton Manning (2004).

That's some incredible company for the second-year quarterback in New England.

Brady had eight straight games with a 100+ passer rating in both 2007 and 2010. Maye is now up to seven straight games this season.

MVP chants for Drake Maye during three-touchdown quarter

Maye and the Patriots offense shook off a slow start in the first half and responded with three touchdowns in the third quarter. All three came off passes by Maye, who connected with Hunter Henry, Stefon Diggs, and Kayshon Boutte for scoring strikes.

Maye scrambled for 29 yards one play before he hit Boutte for a beautiful 39-yard touchdown. Both plays prompted "MVP" chants from the crowd at Gillette Stadium.

Maye said he didn't hear those chants, but he certainly appreciates them from the best bunch of fans in the NFL.

"The guys were making fun of me about my slide back in the huddle," Maye said after the win. "The fans have been awesome all season. Really cool to see the difference from last year. It's been a journey. They've been through it the last couple of years, so it's a credit to them.

"They're the best fans in the league and they continue to show out," added Maye.

The last time the Patriots got three touchdown passes in a quarter was in 2018 when Brady hit Julian Edelman, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Rob Gronkowski for touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins in Week 14 of the 2018 season.

Maye has been on fire during New England's five-game win streak. He's completed 77.5% of his passes (93-for-120) for 1,241 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just one interception for a 134.1 passer rating during the streak.

While he's not thinking about MVP honors, his teammates certainly are.

"He doesn't like to hear it. But I think it's the truth," Boutte said after the win. "If you look around the league at the other guys, they're doing great stuff too. But Drake is doing everything."

In addition to his deadly passing, Maye continues to be a dangerous runner for the Patriots as well. On Sunday, he scrambled for 50 yards on seven attempts, and is up to 250 yards on his 51 rushes for the season.