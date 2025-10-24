Keeping Drake Maye safe on his scrambles is a balancing act for the quarterback and the Patriots

Drake Maye has been a magician for the New England Patriots in his second NFL season, with some deadly accuracy as a passer and some big gains when he decides to become a runner. The unpredictable nature of Maye's game is part of what has him playing at such a high level.

But it could also be the quarterback's downfall and the reason Maye isn't available to work his magic for the Patriots on any given week. After a few concussion scares during his rookie season, he had another in Week 7 against the Titans at the end of a scramble.

Maye escaped the pocket early in the third quarter against the Titans and scampered his way to a six-yard gain. But he didn't slide at the end of the gain, and ended up being taking down hard by Tennessee corner Roger McCreary. Maye hit the back of his head hard on the turf, and despite his best efforts to run away from the refs, he was sent to the blue medical tent for a concussion exam.

The scare only cost Maye three plays and he was back at QB to finish off New England's touchdown drive. Maye finished the game 21-for-23 for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Patriots to a 31-13 win. He also burned Tennessee on the ground with six scrambles for 62 yards. For the season, Maye has rushed for an even 200 yards and two touchdowns on 44 attempts.

Sunday's scare ended up being just a quick road bump for Maye, but the well-being of the franchise quarterback is once again at the forefront of everyone's mind in New England. Maye's ability to run has led to some great things for the team, but it's also created a bit of a tight-rope walk for the Patriots. His coaches want him to make plays any way he can, but they don't want to see the quarterback put himself in harm's way.

"Certainly we addressed what we think the right thing to do is," offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said Thursday. "He's a competitive guy. I think certainly making sure he's available to the team is a priority. He's got to balance doing the things that help us make really good plays in those situations, because he's an athletic guy who's going to make some things happen when he runs versus making sure he protects himself in the end.

"He's seen them, too. It's about making a good decision in the moment each time we do it," McDaniels continued. "Really, that's a good way for the quarterback to put the team first in that situation, just remind yourself, 'If I'm not out here, I can't really help us win.' We'll address it, but I think he knows."

Head coach Mike Vrabel stressed to Maye over the summer that it's in his best interest to remain a passer for as long as possible. A revamped offensive line has helped give him more time in the pocket and his receiving corps is molding into shape with Stefon Diggs leading the charge.

But when an opposing defense leaves a giant portion of the field wide open, it's tough for the athletic Maye not to take advantage.

"I'm trying to get it to those guys that are running the routes or whoever's open before I go off and run. They're better runners than I am. But I think it keeps the defense honest," Maye explained earlier this week. "It's good on third down to move the chains. Sometimes, defenses, they probably hate when they've got everybody covered and you scramble for a first down.

"So, just trying to know that I can make plays with my feet, but know also that it's better getting the ball out to those guys who are better runners," he added.

Maye has rushed for 17 first downs this season, which is tops among all New England rushers. Lead running back Rhamondre Stevenson is second on the team with 13 first-down runs.

Patriots keep telling Drake Maye to slide

New England fans were spoiled for years with Tom Brady, and it wasn't just because the quarterback won six Super Bowls for the franchise. Brady learned how to take a hit and safety fall to the ground when he was sacked, which was a big part of him playing until he was 45. Brady knew how to keep himself out of harm's way and mitigate any potential damage in the event he did take a hit.

It's something the 23-year-old Maye is still learning. Given his playing style, it's going to require some re-wiring on his part -- but not too much to completely change the way he plays.

Maye could keep himself out of harm's way with a slide at the end of his scrambles, though it's no guarantee a defender won't come careening in and deliver a late shot. The other solution is to tell him to stop running altogether, but that would be a waste of his athletic abilities.

So the Patriots have been pushing for Maye to his the turf on his own rather than be forced to the turf in violent fashion by someone else.

"There's always emphasis on sliding for me. They've said it since the beginning of the year," Maye explained. "From last year, taking hits and knowing being out there for the next play is most important."

But as a competitor, Maye isn't programed to give up on potential yards. He was asked this week if sliding goes against his natural instincts to get the most out of every play, and he believes it does. But he's learning to shed that mentality a bit.

"Yeah, I think it does, but it doesn't when you start to get hit and you start to wake up the next morning," he replied. "So, you're starting to know what it's like with playing – I give all the credit to those guys playing in the trenches: the linebackers, the O-linemen, D-linemen getting up the next day after you're getting hit over and over and playing in the real war. I get the easy part back there.

"So no, I don't think it's – I'm competitive and want to make the most out of every play, but also got to be smart over that," he added.

Vrabel said Wednesday the team isn't trying to dissuade Maye from using his legs. He just needs to use his head before anything else.

"We talk to him about making great decisions, like the rest of the team, and that would be a good decision for him to make," Vrabel said of Maye sliding. "Like all the other conversations we have with players, those will remain with us, but that's part of making great decisions."

The Patriots need Drake Maye to be Drake Maye to fully unlock the team's offense. But Maye also needs to be on the field and not in the blue tent or in concussion protocol to make his impact. It's a delicate balancing act for the quarterback and the coaches that are trying to keep him as safe as possible while also maximizing his game.

Maye and the Patriots will face their biggest test of the season this weekend against a stout Cleveland defense, led by one of the best defensive players in the league in defensive end Myles Garrett. Maye is going to have to use his legs to escape the Cleveland pass rush on Sunday, but the Patriots continue to stress to the second-year quarterback to be smart about his scrambles.