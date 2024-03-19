Drake Maye still expected to land with Patriots in most mock drafts

BOSTON -- The NFL Draft is technically getting closer, but it's still oh-so-far away. And with more than FIVE WEEKS still remaining until that first pick comes off the board, we're sure to see a number of variations in expectations atop the board.

For now, though, that's not the case. In most places you look, the draftniks are expecting Drake Maye to go to New England with the third overall pick.

And at CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson), NBC Sports (Connor Rogers) and ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.), the order of the top three is the exact same: Caleb Williams to the Bears, Jayden Daniels to the Commanders, and Drake Maye to the Patriots.

Kiper, though, appears to be wavering in this belief.

"New England wouldn't pass up a quarterback here, right? I'm not as confident as I was before free agency began," Kiper wrote. "The Patriots signed Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal, and he could be the bridge option to a rookie. But then when you look at their other signings, are we sure they're not thinking beyond 2024 already? What I'm saying is: If a team that fell in love with the third quarterback in this class offered a bevy of draft capital, wouldn't New England have to consider moving down? That would give the organization multiple first-round picks to improve the entire roster, both this year and in 2025. This is not a team likely to compete this season. Las Vegas, Denver, Minnesota could be options. Sliding down a few spots would still allow the Patriots to add a rookie starter at receiver or offensive tackle, both positions which are deep in Round 1."

Certainly, with Minnesota maneuvering into the No. 11 spot, the Vikings appear to be the team most likely to make a run at a top pick for a QB. And with the Patriots having a desperate need at left tackle, trading out of the third pick and letting a more competitive team overpay for a rookie quarterback could benefit in the longer-term picture.

That's why USA Today's Nate Davis had the Patriots trading that No. 3 pick to Minnesota in his mock draft.

"New England currently doesn't seem much better positioned to support a young quarterback than it did when Mac Jones was there, so why not kick the QB can down the road a bit and roll with Brissett for now?" Davis wrote.

Davis had the Patriots taking offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga at No. 11, a right tackle who's shown versatility at Oregon State. Davis also had the Patriots getting the 23rd overall pick from Minnesota in that trade, and he has another tackle -- Olumuyima Fashanu from Penn State -- as the Patriots' pick.

"Yes, we slotted a tackle (Fuaga) to the Pats at No. 11. So? Bookending him with the Nittany Lions' 2023 All-American – and around recently re-signed OL Mike Onwenu – would prime this offense for whenever it's time to drop in the next franchise passer," Davis wrote. "And though Onwenu might be headed back to right tackle, per NFL Network, free agency tells you guards are just as valuable, and he's equally reliable inside."

Outside of a trade, there was one notable variance in a mock draft this week, as NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has Maye going second overall to the Commanders, with the Patriots taking Daniels at No. 3.

So, a near-consensus on Drake Maye, speculation of a trade for two tackles, and one lone voice predicting Jayden Daniels to be available at No. 3. Only five more weeks for everything to change 16 different ways.