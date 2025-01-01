Drake Maye expected to start for Patriots in Week 18 finale vs. Bills

FOXBORO -- It certainly sounds like the New England Patriots are planning on starting Drake Maye in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills. Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo hinted at potentially sitting Maye in Week 18 on Monday, but the tune had changed quite a bit during his Wednesday press conference at Gillette Stadium.

"Drake is our starting quarterback," said Mayo. "If he's healthy during this week of practice, he'll play."

Mayo said the focus and mindset this week is on winning Sunday's game and building momentum for 2025.

"If players are healthy, they'll be ready to go," he said. "As far as how much they'll play or how much they won't – I've been a part of a team as a player or a coach going into a game not trying to win. So that is my message to the team."

When it was his turn at the podium, Maye said that he's healthy and excited for another opportunity to win a game for the Patriots.

"I'm preparing like I'm the starter, looking forward to being out there. I want to go out and win and compete," he said. "You get experience in these games you cant replicate in practice."

Maye said there is no reason for him not to play on Sunday, as he's feeling no lingering discomfort from the head injury that knocked him out for a series in last Saturday's blowout loss to the L.A. Chargers.

"I feel great," said Maye.

The 13-3 Buffalo Bills have already locked up the No. 2 seed in the AFC and will be resting a number of players as they gear up for the postseason. Quarterback Josh Allen will play briefly to keep his consecutive starts streak going, but Mitch Trubisky will likely see the bulk of the action at QB for Buffalo.

Given Maye's playing style and his constant need to run away from opposing defenses, many fans would like to see the quarterback put in bubble wrap for Sunday's game, which is merely a formality for both teams.

"That is any position," Mayo said of the risk of injury. "Oftentimes we focus on the QB spot, but that's part of playing football. The team, everyone that is healthy, will be ready to play and is expected to play.

"He is a competitor and he wants to play," Mayo added of Maye. "He's still developing so he'll be ready to go."

Just because he's starting doesn't mean Maye will play the entire game. But the Patriots aren't going to throw up the white flag before Sunday's game kicks off, and really want to close the season on a high note.

Patriots won't tank Sunday to get No. 1 pick

While the result of Sunday's game doesn't matter to the Bills, it has a huge implication for the Patriots. New England will clinch the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with another loss, but could potentially fall as far back as the No. 4 pick with a win. (The Giants, Browns, and Titans are still in the running for the top pick.)

But the Patriots aren't going to just tank away Sunday's game. (They probably don't have to try anyways.) That is not the mindset Mayo is bringing to Week 18, and he's got the backing of ownership and the front office.

"I'm in constant communication with Eliot [Wolf] and ownership. I've never been part of an organization that wasn't trying to win games, so that conversation hasn't happened," Mayo said Wednesday.

Patriots players want to close these season with a "W" as well, no matter who is on the field for the Bills.

"We're trying to go out there and get a win," said veteran defensive lineman Davon Godchaux. "That's always the team's approach and my approach. We don't go out to practice and intend on losing on Sunday. We work too hard for that, so we're trying to go out here and win no matter who [the Bills] play."

Tune in to Sunday's Patriots-Bills clash on WBZ-TV -- the television home of the New England Patriots. Coverage begins Wednesday night with Patriots 1st Down at 9:30 p.m. on TV38 and streaming on CBSBoston.com, and continues Friday night with Patriots All Access at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV. Pregame coverage begins Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay on WBZ-TV and streaming on CBSBoston.com, and switch over to TV38 after the game for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter.