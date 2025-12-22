Where can you get a Drake Maye jersey? No. 10 hard to find as Patriots return to playoffs.

Days before Christmas, excitement around New England Patriots football is reaching levels not seen in years, with fans celebrating the team's return to the playoffs and a breakout season from its young quarterback Drake Maye, whose jersey has been impossible to keep on the shelves.

From Faneuil Hall to Foxboro, one question has dominated conversations this holiday season. Do you have any Drake Maye jerseys?

"If I had $1 for every person that called here asking me if I had a Drake Maye jersey, I'd be a millionaire 10 times over," laughed Mahlon Williams, owner of I Love Boston Sports, which doesn't sell replica jerseys but sells Boston sports-centric apparel and merchandise.

Buzz returns surrounding Patriots

Williams said the buzz surrounding the Patriots and the star young quarterback has brought him back to memories of the franchise's glory days and the start of his company.

"It's like when Michael Jordan said, 'I'm back,'" Williams said. "So us going into the playoffs, it's a big difference in the holiday market."

Down Route 1 at Patriot Place, fans crowded the Patriots ProShop, where shoppers said the team's playoff clinching comes at a perfect time.

"Holiday season bringing wins, it's great," said shopper Lia DeMarco.

Rhode Island sisters Lia and Melina DeMarco were among those shopping for gifts for their family, saying the playoff return feels especially meaningful.

"I know we're spoiled, but it feels really good to say that we're back," Lia DeMarco said.

"Playoff droughts don't last long around here, so definitely good that we're back in the playoffs," added Melina.

Drake Maye jersey shortage

With the surge in enthusiasm, fans may still have trouble finding Maye's No. 10 jersey ahead of Christmas. Only a few youth sizes were in-stock when WBZ-TV visited Monday.

Even with a customization station available at the ProShop, the demand for Maye jerseys has been so strong that shop is struggling to keep the No. 1 and No. 0 in stock, for those who were going that route to get their hands on a Maye jersey.

"Franchises go years and decades trying to find their franchise quarterback, and for us to get Drake Maye in here, it's insane," said Zach Reed, who brought his son to the Patriots Hall of Fame Monday.

Longtime supporters say they are willing to accept delays in merchandise availability if it means winning football has returned to Foxboro.

"This year has just been absolutely incredible," Reed said. "Back to our old winning ways."

As for Maye jerseys, the Patriot Place ProShop is awaiting a new shipment of them, which may not come until after the new year.