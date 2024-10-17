Drake Maye lands on New England Patriots injury report with knee issue

Drake Maye looked poised and other takeaways from his first career start for Patriots

Drake Maye looked poised and other takeaways from his first career start for Patriots

FOXBORO – It took just one game as an NFL starter for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to end up on the injury report.

Maye, who threw for three touchdowns in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans, was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice with a knee issue.

The extent of the injury is not known.

Drake Maye's injury status

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported Wednesday night that Maye went for an MRI after practice, calling it "Something to watch this week."

Minutes later, however, the NFL Network had a report that would likely ease Patriots fans' nerves.

"No great concern on injury front for Patriots QB Drake Maye, who popped up on practice report with knee injury," the NFL Network report said.

Maye threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start, though he did lose a fumble and throw two interceptions. The rookie's next start is slated to come Sunday in London as the Patriots take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Patriots injury report

Though Maye did practice on Wednesday, several other key players for New England did not.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who did not play against the Texans, missed practice again with a foot injury. Left tackle Vederian Lowe was absent with an ankle injury, while cornerback Marcus Jones did not participate. Jones was listed with a groin injury and illness.

Kyle Dugger (ankle), Jonathan Jones (shoulder), and Davon Godchaux (elbow) were among eight players listed as limited participants in the first practice of the week.