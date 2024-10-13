Drake Maye throws first career touchdown pass with beautiful 40-yard strike to Kayshon Boutte

What can we expect from Patriots Drake Maye in first career NFL start?

FOXBORO -- Drake Maye has thrown his first career touchdown pass for the New England Patriots. And it was an absolute beauty by the 22-year-old rookie.

With the Patriots trailing the Houston Texans 14-0 just ahead of halftime at Gillette Stadium, Maye reared back on a second-down throw and connected with Kayshon Boutte for a 40-yard touchdown strike. Boutte beat Houston corner Derek Stingley Jr. down the sideline and hauled in Maye's deep bomb for the score.

That touchdown strike not only inspired a lot of hope around New England, but also got the Patriots back into the game, cutting Houston's lead to 14-7 at the break. New England will get the ball to start the second half.

Maye made his first career start for the Patriots on Sunday, replacing veteran Jacoby Brissett under center. He took some time to get comfortable and made a few rookie mistakes, as he threw a bad interception to end New England's second possession of the game. Maye was credited with a tackle when he brought down Caleb Bullock after his interception.

But he calmed down as the game went on, and finished the first half 8-of-14 for 105 yards. Maye also picked up 15 yards on a pair of scrambles for New England.

The Texans jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on Sunday, but Maye's big touchdown pass -- along with some strong defense to close out the half -- has the Patriots back in the game heading into the second half.