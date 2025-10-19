WATCH: Drake Maye hit Kayshon Boutte for a beautiful touchdown for Patriots vs. Titans

Drake Maye and Kayshon Boutte were at it again for the Patriots' offense in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans. Maye continued to show off his deep ball late in the first half, and found the receiver in the end zone for the third time over the last two weeks.

With the Patriots trailing 13-10 just before halftime in Tennessee, Maye dialed up the deep strike again on a first-and-10 from the Titans' 39-yard line. Boutte ran a go route downfield, and Maye nearly overthrew him with his bomb.

But Boutte made a lovely finger-tip catch in stride for the touchdown, which gave the Patriots a 17-13 edge with 49 seconds remaining in the first half.

The touchdown connection capped off a quick three-play, 60-yard drive by the Patriots that took just 59 seconds. Maye scrambled for nine yards on first down and then hit tight end Hunter Henry for 12 yards on second down, before he unleashed his deep strike to Boutte.

Maye and Boutte connected for two touchdowns last weekend in New England's Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints. Boutte is now up to four touchdowns for the 2025 season, which is a new career-high for the third-year receiver.

The Patriots haven't played their best game so far in Tennessee, but take a lead into halftime thanks to another near-flawless afternoon by Maye. The quarterback went 10-for-11 for 110 yards and two touchdowns against the Tennessee defense, and also ran for 43 yards on four scrambles.