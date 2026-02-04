Drake Maye's high school coach says it's surreal to see quarterback in Super Bowl

When New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye takes the field Sunday, he will become the second-youngest quarterback in NFL history to start a Super Bowl behind only Dan Marino. It's a moment that still feels surreal, but is not surprising, to one of the people who knew Maye long before the spotlight.

"A little surreal. When that kid first started sitting on my couch, he didn't have a driver's license. Like that's how young he was. And to now think he's going to start in the Super Bowl when he's had, I think can make a legit claim to be the MVP of the league, it's surreal," said Scott Chadwick, Maye's former head coach at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Drake Maye as a player for Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. Charlotte Observer/Jeff Siner

Drake Maye's high school career

Chadwick coached Maye during his sophomore and junior seasons. But even before that, the quarterback's athletic ability and family pedigree were well known around the Charlotte area.

"I mean we watched him throw and Josh [McCown] and I looked at each other and we were like, 'Oh yeah, everything everybody says is true," Chadwick recalled of the first time seeing Maye throw at a quarterback program with former NFL pro Josh McCown.

Maye transferred to Chadwick's program at Myers Park ahead of his sophomore season to get an opportunity to start, a job he won in the offseason.

"His first game of his sophomore year, we go on the road and he throws for 300 yards and three touchdowns," Chadwick said. "And you're like, OK, this is going to work," Chadwick said.

"Most genuine kid you're ever going to meet"

Now in his sophomore season in New England, Maye has surged into the hearts of Patriots fans, pairing standout on-field performances with a reputation for humility off it.

"That's a 100% who he is," Chadwick said. "He's the most genuine kid you're ever going to meet. Now I would say don't mistake that and don't confuse that for weakness, because inside there is a kid who is incredibly competitive."

That competitive edge has helped fuel a resurgent season for the Patriots, but Chadwick said it's Maye's consistency as a person that stands out most.

"With everything that's come his way, as well as he's played with the accolades, he hasn't changed one bit," Chadwick said. "He's still the same person that he's always been."

Chadwick said that's what he's told Drake in their conversations this season.

That down-to-earth nature has even shifted some allegiances back in North Carolina ahead of the big game on Sunday.

"Over the last week or so, I can't tell you the number of times I've heard people say, 'I never thought I would think it was OK to root for the Patriots, but Drake Maye makes it okay to root for the Patriots,'" Chadwick said.