Garrett Bradbury already loves Drake Maye, ready for fresh start with Patriots

Garrett Bradbury is enjoying the start of his Patriots career, whether it's the new city, the new coaching staff, or the new quarterback he'll be snapping the ball to this fall. He's just got to figure out the new building he's working in.

"It's a maze and I have no idea where I'm going," Bradbury joked from inside Gillette Stadium on Thursday. "It's like that first day of school where you don't know where to go, don't know anyone. It's kind of refreshing, kind of fun."

The Patriots signed Bradbury this offseason after he spent his first six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He'll be taking over as the team's starting center after starting 88 games for the Vikings during his time in Minnesota.

Right now, it's all Patriots all the time for Bradbury, whose family won't be joining him in New England until after OTAs. The veteran center sees the next few weeks as a perfect time to completely acclimate himself with his new team and new teammates.

When it comes to quarterback Drake Maye, he's already impressed with what the 22-year-old has to offer.

Garrett Bradbury loves Drake Maye

Quarterbacks and centers basically need to share a brain on the field, so Bradbury is already working hard to develop chemistry with Maye. Just like OC Josh McDaniels admitted last week, Bradbury said he's already enamored with his quarterback.

"I love Drake so far," Bradbury said Thursday.

Bradbury pointed to the QB's competitiveness, which he experienced first-hand in Foxboro.

"Played some competitive Ping Pong with him, so there will be some battles in the future. He likes to golf so we'll probably get on the course after OTAs," said Bradbury.

Communication will be key between Bradbury and Maye, though the center revealed Thursday that Maye is going to have a lot of say at the line of scrimmage. In Bradbury's eyes, it's another sign of the second-year QB's maturity.

"They wouldn't put a lot on his plate if they didn't have belief in him. He's a smart young player and it will help him grow," said Bradbury. "The more that's on his plate and the more he can understand the bigger picture, the more he'll be able to get everyone in the right place.

"That's an important position and you've got to have that position figured out. From everything I've heard, they do here," he added. "Excited to get to work with him."

Bradbury said he's already familiar with the Maye family, after his brother in-law played baseball with Maye's brother, Cole, at Florida. The two are best friends, so when Bradbury hit free agency after his release from the Vikings, his family pushed for him to join New England.

As Bradbury explained Thursday, there was a lot that drew him to the Patriots.

Mike Vrabel, new staff made Patriots appealing to Bradbury

Not everything is new for Bradbury in New England, as there are a few familiar faces in the locker room. He remembers playing with a young Stefon Diggs in Minnesota, whom he said loved the offensive line and he had a good relationship with.

He also shared the Minnesota locker room with Vederian Lowe during the left tackle's rookie season, and worked with guard Tyrese Robinson when he was on the Vikings practice squad last season.

"It was good to see those faces," he said.

But joining a brand new coaching staff in New England really drew Bradbury to the Patriots, especially a staff led by head coach Mike Vrabel.

"It's exciting to come into a new place with a new staff," he said. "I've had teammates that played for coach Vrabel and have nothing but awesome things to say about him."

With a new staff, the Patriots got to start their offseason work two weeks earlier than established teams. Bradbury said Vrabel has spent his first days with players establishing the team's culture, standards, and expectations. Vrabel's system is new to just about everyone in the New England locker room, which also drew Bradbury to the Patriots.

"It's new for a lot of people. Let's learn the system, learn each other and work to win games. That was attractive," Bradbury explained. "It's new, so let's all learn this together."

He loves that Vrabel will hit players with random quizzes in meetings as a way to keep players sharp and make sure they all know everyone's assignments on the field. If everyone is working as one, it will make the offense faster and more effective in attacking an opponent's weaknesses.

Bradbury was a first-round pick by the Vikings in 2019 and started every game he played for the team. His play dipped over the last couple of seasons, but he's eager for a fresh start with the Patriots.

"You never want to feel comfortable, but that was a wakeup call. There's no ill-will and I'm not bitter toward the Vikings; it's just a new opportunity for me," he said. "I get to reinvent myself, reprove myself. The minute you think you have it figured out, you're gone. So new team, new chapter, new offense, what can I bring? You have to bring it every day, that's the biggest thing I learned. You have to bring it every day whether in the meeting room, practice, weigh room.

"A fresh start, a new opportunity -- I'm excited," said Bradbury. "Nothing in the past matters. You live in the present in this league."